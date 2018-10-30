Clark Hunt impressed with Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt is extremely impressed with the new young quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he leads the NFL in passing yards and has handled himself beyond his years.

"Very challenging for a young quarterback 22, 23 years old to be able to step into an NFL locker room almost overnight and become one of the leaders of the team," Chiefs Chairmen and CEO Clark Hunt said.

Mahomes has already broken Kurt Warner's record of 21 touchdowns in eight game with 22 against the Bengals and has the Chiefs offense averaging 36 points per game which leads the NFL.

The 23-year-old gun slinger has people talking about being an MVP and potentially leading the Chiefs to the Superbowl.

The Chiefs are (7-1) at the half-way point of the season (3-0) in the AFC West and undefeated at home.

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Cleveland to take on a free-falling Browns team who fired their head coach Hue Jackson.

Along with Jackson, former Chiefs head coach and for the Browns this season, offensive coordinator Todd Haley was let go Monday afternoon after tention within the coaching staff and a three-game losing streak.

The Browns have only two wins on the season and will be looking for a desperation win against Kansas City.

Kickoff is set for noon at FirstEnergy Stadium.