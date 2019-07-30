Clear

Clark brings new attitude to Chiefs' defense

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark brings a new attitude to the Chiefs.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark brings a new attitude to the Chiefs.

Clark comes to the Chiefs after spending four seasons in Seattle. 

The defensive end is looking to help turn around a defense that struggled in 2018 and he believes going against one of the best offenses in the league during practice will go along way. 

"When you got these other types of guys on the other side and you're forced to go out there every day, forced to look at them, you want to compete, so every day is a battle, every day you're going at it to get better," Clark said. "When you got an offense like that in front of us, there's no telling the heights our defense can go to."

