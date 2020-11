SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Class 1 state softball featured Platte Valley and Vienna in the championship game. Platte Valley would fall to Vienna 1-0 to place second. Platte Valley finished the season (22-4) with a district title.

In class 2, the state championship game featured Penney high school and Father Tolton Regional Catholic. Penney would lose to Father Tolton 4-1 and would take second. Penney closed out the season (18-9) and would be district champions.