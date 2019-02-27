Class 1 boys sectionals: Jefferson takes down Mound City

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Jefferson avoids fourth loss on the season to Mound City beating the Panthers 61-45 in sectionals Tuesday night at the Civic Arena.
Jefferson lost by a combine seven points in their previous three matches with Mound City, and with the win that mattered most the Eagles will play Winston (26-0) on Friday Mar 1.
