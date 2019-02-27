Clear

Class 1 boys sectionals: Jefferson takes down Mound City

Jefferson avoids fourth loss on the season to Mound City beating the Panthers 61-45 in sectionals Tuesday night at the Civic Arena.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 1:03 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Jefferson avoids fourth loss on the season to Mound City beating the Panthers 61-45 in sectionals Tuesday night at the Civic Arena.

Jefferson lost by a combine seven points in their previous three matches with Mound City, and with the win that mattered most the Eagles will play Winston (26-0) on Friday Mar 1.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
Maryville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
Savannah
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 12°
Cameron
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Fairfax
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 6°
There are some precipitation chances with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some freeing drizzle and light wintry mix late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 30s. We could deal with a few slick spots Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon and Thursday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the middle 20s. Another chance for rain and snow will be on Friday as a strong cold front moves through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events