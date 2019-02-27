ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - In class one girls sectionals of state basketball Stanberry took on North Andrew getting a big win 69-39.
Stanberry will play Worth Co. (21-6) on Friday Mar 1. at the Civic Arena.
Related Content
- Class 1 girls sectionals: Stanberry handles North Andrew 69-39
- Stanberry stays undefeated
- North Andrew captures Class 1 District 15 championship
- Stanberry wins C1 D8 golf tournament
- Lady Griffons handle Bearcats
- HIGHLIGHTS: North Andrew boys glide past North Paltte
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Stanberry Bulldogs 9-25-2018
- Worth County knocks off Stanberry, wins district championship
- Class 1 boys sectionals: Jefferson takes down Mound City
- Pigskin Preview: North Andrew ready to bounce back in 2018
Scroll for more content...