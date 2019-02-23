Class 2 District 16 girls basketball: Barber scores 41 to lead Mid-Buch to District title

FAUCETT, Mo. - The Mid-Buchanan Lady Dragons beat East Atchison Friday night at home to take home the 2019 class 2 district 16 title. Senior forward Jaele Barber for the Lady Dragons scored 41 points in the contest to help lead Mid-Buch to victory.
Below are other girls district finals scores from Friday.
Class 1 District 15:
North Andrew 33 defeated Mound City 25
Class 1 District 16:
Stanberry 54 defeated Jefferson 41
Class 3 District 14:
Trenton 46 defeated Chillicothe 25
Class 3 District 16:
St. Pius X 47 defeated Maryville 39
