Class 2 District 16 girls basketball: Barber scores 41 to lead Mid-Buch to District title

Mid-Buchanan Lady Dragons win class 2 district 16 title over East Atchison 73-69

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 2:16 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

FAUCETT, Mo. - The Mid-Buchanan Lady Dragons beat East Atchison Friday night at home to take home the 2019 class 2 district 16 title. Senior forward Jaele Barber for the Lady Dragons scored 41 points in the contest to help lead Mid-Buch to victory. 

Below are other girls district finals scores from Friday.

Class 1 District 15:

North Andrew 33 defeated Mound City 25 

Class 1 District 16:

Stanberry 54 defeated Jefferson 41

Class 3 District 14:

Trenton 46 defeated Chillicothe 25

Class 3 District 16:

St. Pius X 47 defeated Maryville 39

We will start seeing an increase in cloud cover on Friday night ahead of our next storm system. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the middle 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday. We could even get some thunderstorms Saturday afternoon before we see a switch over to all snow on Saturday night.
