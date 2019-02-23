Clear
Class 3 District 16 boys basketball: Dowis scores 21 to lead Spoofhounds to district title

Maryvillle beats St. Pius X to win fourth district title in a row.

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 2:29 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Maryville high school beat St. Pius X 74-57 to win their fourth striaght district championship. Senior guard Eli Dowis lead the Spoofhounds in scoring with 21 to help lead Maryville victory. 

Below are other boys district final scores from Friday. 

Class 1 District 15:

Mound City 78 defeated North Andrew 56

