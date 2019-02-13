Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cleveland Browns sign former Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt sign 1-year deal with Cleveland Browns.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 8:38 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

CLEVELAND, Ohio. - Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has a new home with the Cleveland Browns. On Monday, the Cleveland Browns revealed that they signed the running back, who was cut from the Kansas City Chiefs' roster after video surfaced of him attacking a woman last February.

Hunt, who is still under investigation by the NFL will have to still serve a suspension from the league once the investigation is over. Hunt has gone through alcohol and anger management counseling and will continue to do so as it is part of his contract requirements.

"I am committed to taking advantage of the support systems that I have in place to become the best and healthier version of myself." Hunt said.

Hunt has been arguably the best running back in the NFL, leading the league in rushing in 2017 and in this past season he had 14 all-purpose touchdowns with the Kansas City Chiefs in 11 games.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
The dry and sunny conditions are expected once again for your Wednesday and into Valentine's Day on Thursday. High pressure will build in to our south for Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the south-southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events