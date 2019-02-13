Cleveland Browns sign former Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt

CLEVELAND, Ohio. - Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has a new home with the Cleveland Browns. On Monday, the Cleveland Browns revealed that they signed the running back, who was cut from the Kansas City Chiefs' roster after video surfaced of him attacking a woman last February.

Hunt, who is still under investigation by the NFL will have to still serve a suspension from the league once the investigation is over. Hunt has gone through alcohol and anger management counseling and will continue to do so as it is part of his contract requirements.

"I am committed to taking advantage of the support systems that I have in place to become the best and healthier version of myself." Hunt said.

Hunt has been arguably the best running back in the NFL, leading the league in rushing in 2017 and in this past season he had 14 all-purpose touchdowns with the Kansas City Chiefs in 11 games.