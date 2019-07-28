Competition in the backfield

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs completed day two of training camp with the full team Sunday morning, the competition level is beginning to rise for the entire team and none other than the running back position.

The Chiefs currently have six running backs listed on the roster, and drafted Darwin Thompson in the sixth round and signed veteran running back Carlos Hyde to a 1-year deal.

RB: #26 Damien Williams

RB: #31 Darrel Williams

RB: #34 Carlos Hyde

RB: #25 Darwin Thompson

RB: #38 Marcus Marshall

RB: #30 Josh Caldwell

FB: #42 Anthony Sherman

TE/FB: #40 John Lovitt

"right now, we want to watch all of these guys compete that's the name of the game we're in training camp we want to compete for a job," Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said.

The Chiefs won't make any cuts until after the preseason and the Chiefs first preseason game is Saturday Aug 8 against the Bengals at Arrowhead.