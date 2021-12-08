Clear
Cook signs on with NCMC

Kaylence Cook signed her national letter of intent to go play at North Central Missouri College.

Posted: Dec 8, 2021 9:57 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Up in Savannah, another senior softball player signed to continue their career.

Cook says it's an opportunity she's been chasing and never really knew if it would happen.

After signing, she says it's an unbelievable feeling knowing she will play college ball.

"Hard work I've put in like, it's crazy how much time I spent like with my dad in the cage or at the field just crazy. Their campus is pretty small and I feel like it's very homely. So I feel like I've made a lot of friends there and feel at home,” Cook said.

