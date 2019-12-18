Cori Elms claims career win 301 Tuesday night against Savannah

GOWER, Mo. - The East Buchanan lady Bulldogs hosted Savannah Tuesday night getting the win 75-46 which helped claim head coach Cori Elms her 301st win of her career.

"We take a lot of pride trying to distribute the ball and look at different options," East Buchanan head coach Cori Elms said. "I felt like we did a nice job of moving the ball."

The lady Bulldogs will play at Lathrop Friday.