Cori Elms claims career win 301 Tuesday night against Savannah

East Buch girls basketball head coach Cori Elms won her 301st career game Tuesday night.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 11:38 AM

GOWER, Mo. - The East Buchanan lady Bulldogs hosted Savannah Tuesday night getting the win 75-46 which helped claim head coach Cori Elms her 301st win of her career.

"We take a lot of pride trying to distribute the ball and look at different options," East Buchanan head coach Cori Elms said. "I felt like we did a nice job of moving the ball."

The lady Bulldogs will play at Lathrop Friday.

Temperatures will begin to rise as more sunshine moves into the area this week. Wednesday we will see highs in the lower 30's. Sunshine and mild temperatures continue as temperatures rise to the upper 40's and lower 50's by the end of the work week.
