Clear

Cyclones take down Jayhawks in Big 12 men's basketball tournament championship

Iowa Sate wins fourth tournament championship in six years beating Kansas 78-66.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 11:20 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Big 12 men's basketball tournament wrapped up Saturday evening at the Sprint Center with the championship game featuring Iowa State and Kansas. 

Iowa State getting the win 78-66 over Kansas making this their fourth tournament title in six years. 

Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton lead the Cyclones with 17 points and Kansas forward Dedric Lawson lead the Jayhawks 18.

Marial Shayok was awarded most valuable player.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
After a beautiful day on Saturday the weather remaining nice to wrap up the weekend. For tonight, expect clear skies with some fog possible by morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. As for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, nice weather expected as well with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events