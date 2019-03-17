Cyclones take down Jayhawks in Big 12 men's basketball tournament championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Big 12 men's basketball tournament wrapped up Saturday evening at the Sprint Center with the championship game featuring Iowa State and Kansas.

Iowa State getting the win 78-66 over Kansas making this their fourth tournament title in six years.

Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton lead the Cyclones with 17 points and Kansas forward Dedric Lawson lead the Jayhawks 18.

Marial Shayok was awarded most valuable player.