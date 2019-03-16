Cyclones top Wildcats in Big 12 men's basketball semi-final

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas State Wildcats fall in the semi-final of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament Friday night to the Iowa State Cyclones 63-59.

Iowa State's Marial Shayok rattled in a tying 3-pointer down the stretch, swished another from right in front of his own bench, then added a couple of free throws in the closing seconds to help the fifth-seeded Cyclones beat No. 15 Kansas State 63-59 in the Big 12 semifinals.

The Cyclones will play the University of Kansas Saturday with tip-off at 5:00.