Cyclones top Wildcats in Big 12 men's basketball semi-final

Top seed Kansas State loses to Iowa State 63-59 in Big 12 men's basketball tournament.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas State Wildcats fall in the semi-final of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament Friday night to the Iowa State Cyclones 63-59.

Iowa State's Marial Shayok rattled in a tying 3-pointer down the stretch, swished another from right in front of his own bench, then added a couple of free throws in the closing seconds to help the fifth-seeded Cyclones beat No. 15 Kansas State 63-59 in the Big 12 semifinals.

The Cyclones will play the University of Kansas Saturday with tip-off at 5:00.

