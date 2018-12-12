PLATTSBURG, Mo. — Another Plattsburg Tiger signs her letter of intent to play softball at the next level. Dakota Rau signs to NAIA Park University in Parkville, Missouri.
Rau accomplished plenty of individual accolades while at Plattsburg, including 60 wins and 509 strike-outs during her career. She also helped lead Plattsburg to its softball program’s first KCI conference championship. She says staying closer to home helped in choosing Park University.
“I like how close knitted it is and it’s super nice and I’m glad I’m going to be close to home,” Rau said.
Related Content
- Dakota Rau signs to Park University
- Nichols signs with Wichita State
- Maryville's Hersh signs to play at Highland
- Chiefs re-sign running back Charcandrick West
- Chiefs sign former Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin
- Chiefs re-sign veteran Safety and practice squad players
- Plattsburg's Kelsie Lewis signs to Missouri State softball
- Bailey Merritt signs to play softball at McKendree
- Benton senior Mia Henderson signs LOI to play basketball at Drury
Scroll for more content...