Dakota Rau signs to Park University

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 9:36 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

PLATTSBURG, Mo. — Another Plattsburg Tiger signs her letter of intent to play softball at the next level. Dakota Rau signs to NAIA Park University in Parkville, Missouri.

Rau accomplished plenty of individual accolades while at Plattsburg, including 60 wins and 509 strike-outs during her career. She also helped lead Plattsburg to its softball program’s first KCI conference championship. She says staying closer to home helped in choosing Park University.

“I like how close knitted it is and it’s super nice and I’m glad I’m going to be close to home,” Rau said.

We will be watching Thursday for the potential for a rain/snow mix as a cold front pushes through. There is the possibility of some freezing drizzle on Thursday morning with temperatures below freezing in the upper 20s. We could have a few slick spots during the morning commute so keep that in mind. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
