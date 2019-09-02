Clear

DeKalb junior brings new energy to football team

Caleb Hundley was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at an early age, but it hasn't stopped him from playing the sports he loves.

(RUSHVILLE, Mo.)— Caleb Hundley was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at an early age, but it hasn't stopped the DeKalb junior from playing the sports he loves. 

"It's awesome (football)," Hundley said. "I like to hit people and hangout with my teammates."

Hundley is new to DeKalb and the football program, but he's already considered one of the funniest guys on the team. While his teammates don't see him as just another guy on the team, they see him as family. 

For Labor Day on Monday skies will be mostly sunny and it'll be very warm. Temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s.
