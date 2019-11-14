DeKalb senior signs Letter of Intent to play softball at Oklahoma Wesleyan

(RUSHVILLE, Mo.)— DeKalb Tigers senior Baylee Knorr will head to Oklahoma Wesleyan next fall to play softball and continue her academic career.

Knorr was a four-year letter winner. She was a three-time All-Conference player and two-time 2nd Team All-State catcher.

In her senior season, she hit .455 with seven home runs and 32 RBI. Knorr also threw out nine of the 12 runners this season.