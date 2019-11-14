(RUSHVILLE, Mo.)— DeKalb Tigers senior Baylee Knorr will head to Oklahoma Wesleyan next fall to play softball and continue her academic career.
Knorr was a four-year letter winner. She was a three-time All-Conference player and two-time 2nd Team All-State catcher.
In her senior season, she hit .455 with seven home runs and 32 RBI. Knorr also threw out nine of the 12 runners this season.
Related Content
- DeKalb senior signs Letter of Intent to play softball at Oklahoma Wesleyan
- Bailey Merritt signs to play softball at McKendree
- Benton senior Mia Henderson signs LOI to play basketball at Drury
- Lafayette senior Baylee Hoffman to continue softball career at UMKC
- Lafayette's Luikart commits to Oklahoma
- Maryville's Hersh signs to play at Highland
- Plattsburg's Kelsie Lewis signs to Missouri State softball
- Guck signs with Truman State University to play baseball
- Central's Sollars signs LOI to play volleyball at Missouri Western
- Central wins softball jamboree
Scroll for more content...