Defense shines for the Chiefs on a record breaking day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Chiefs outlast the Arizona Cardinals 26-14. All eyes were on Patrick Mahomes. The second year quarterback had a chance to break the single season passing touchdown record previously held be Len Dawson at 30. A record set all the way back in 1964. Mahomes came into the game with 29 and got number 30 in no time at all.

On the third play of the game Mahomes found Tyreek Hill in the end zone for a 37 yard touchdown pass to get to 30.

It took the Chiefs longer to get into the end zone the second time. But with 5:31 left in the second quarter, Chiefs history was made.

"Pat is a tremendous quarterback a tremendous leader, for a guy like him to get that record it means a lot," receiver Tyreek Hill said.

It wasn’t only Mahomes record that stood out in the Chiefs win. The defense came to play. Sacking Cardinal quarterback Josh Rosen five times and forcing two picks. Including one by Justin Houston.

With the return of Houston and the emergence of Dee Ford, both think this could be a turning point in the season for the defense.

"We can't rely on, especially late in the season, in a lot of points from out offense," outside linebacker Dee Ford said. "They're tremendous but we can be tremendous also."

"We're trying to turn this thing around and get it in the right direction," outside linebacker Justin Houston adds. "As a whole, we know if we want to win this thing, defense got to play better.

The Chiefs will need the defense to shine once again next week. Kansas City heads south of the border to play the Los Angeles Rams in Mexico City, Mexico.