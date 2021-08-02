Clear
Defense steps up at Chiefs Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs Defense stepped up Monday against the offense. The defense forcing 3 interceptions against Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Willie Gay, Darius Harris, and Rookie Nick Bolton the three players who picked off Mahomes Monday.

"In my opinion from what I remember, it was just a poorly executed play. We need to be better," said Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy when asked about the offensive turnovers.

Despite the struggles today, Defensive Tackle Jarran Reed and Safety WIll Parks, say they understand why the Chiefs are a winning team.

"They work hard, and that's very appreciative because you know it actually shows when game time hits. They win for a reason, and when you are actually inside these walls, you see why they are winnning," said Reed.

"I think the best thing about being here is the comraderie of the locker room, it's a lot of togetherness in there, a lot of guys smiling faces everyday," said Parks.

