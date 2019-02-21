Clear
District basketball recap, 2-20-2019

Though a lot of district tournament action was moved to Thursday, still some games Wednesday to set up some district title games.

MOUND CITY, Mo. — Though a lot of district tournament action was moved to Thursday, still some games Wednesday to set up some district title games. Here are the scores from Wednesday:

Class 1 District 15 Boys: 

Mound City (25-1) 76 — DeKalb (10-14) 51.

North Andrew (18-5) 81 — South Holt (16-7) 66.

Class 1 District 16 Girls:

Stanberry (22-3) 66 — Nodaway-Holt (14-7) 36.

Jefferson (23-3) 40 — North Nodaway (17-6) 31.

