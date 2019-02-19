District basketball recap, 2-19-2019

ST. JOSEPH — Lots of early afternoon basketball was played on Tuesday to accommodate the snow coming in the evening. Here are the scores from Tuesday's district basketball action.

Class 1 District 14 Girls:

Worth County (17-6) 58 — Gilman City (1-18) 15.

Tri-County (15-7) 66 — Pattonsburg (9-13) 54.

Mercer (19-3) 62 — Ridgeway (7-14) 39.

Albany (9-11) 37 — North Harrison (9-14) 28.

Class 1 District 15 Girls:

Mound City (16-9) 45 — Union Star (0-20) 9.

South Holt (13-9) 41 — Osborn (9-13) 29.

North Andrew (13-9) 52 — King City (2-19) 40.

DeKalb (12-11) 47 — Stewartsville (4-17) 25.

Class 1 District 16 Boys:

Jefferson (22-4) 45 — Northeast Nodaway (14-11) 20.

South Nodaway (15-8) 41 — Stanberry (13-12) 48.

Class 2 District 16 Boys:

East Buchanan (21-2) 64 — St. Joseph Christian (9-15) 34.

Penney (9-12) 64 — Bishop LeBlond (8-15) 52 (OT).

Mid-Buchanan (13-12) 57 — Maysville (9-11) 39.

East Atchison (21-3) 56 — Gallatin (10-11) 40.

Class 3 District 16 Girls:

Lathrop (10-10) 42 — Cameron (8-15) 33.

Maryville (14-8) 61 — Central Academy (7-8) 23.

Lawson (17-8) 68 — South Harrison (5-15) 24.