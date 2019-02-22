Clear
District basketball recap, 2-21-2019

Mid-Buchanan's Cali Bailey saved the Lady Dragon's season Tuesday night with a clutch corner three to send the game against Hamilton to overtime. From there, the Dragons topped the Hornets 68-61.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 12:04 AM
Posted By: Max Moore

Here are the scores from district tournaments:

Class 1 District 14 Boys:

Mercer (19-4) 52 — Worth County (12-11) 55.

Pattonsburg (19-4) 65 — North Harrison (13-11) 49.

Class 1 District 14 Girls:

Worth County (18-6) 69 — Tri-County (16-7) 43.

Mercer (20-3) 62 — Albany (10-11) 55.

Class 1 District 15 Girls:

Mound City (17-9) 27 — South Holt (14-9) 16.

North Andrew (14-9) 48 — DeKalb (13-11) 33.

Class 1 District 16 Boys Championship:

Jefferson (23-4) 54 — Stanberry (14-12) 31.

Class 2 District 15 Girls:

Plattsburg (18-7) 47 — Midway (9-12) 52.

Lone Jack (17-5) 33 — North Platte (13-12) 46.

Class 2 District 15 Boys:

Plattsburg (18-8) 46 — Midway (13-8) 39.

North Platte (3-19) 47 — West Platte (12-11) 43.

Class 2 District 16 Girls:

East Atchison (23-2) 63 — Gallatin (15-8) 50.

Mid-Buchanan (21-5) 68 (1 OT) — Penney (16-6) 61.

Class 2 District 16 Boys:

East Buchanan (22-2) 53 — Penney (10-12) 41.

Mid-Buchanan (14-12) 56 — East Atchison (22-3) 32.

Class 3 District 16 Girls:

St. Pius X (14-9) 59 — Lathrop (11-10) 30.

Maryville (15-8) 49 — Lawson (18-8) 46.

Class 3 District 16 Boys:

Maryville (21-2) 55 — Lathrop (18-3) 45.

Central Academy (17-6) 41 — St. Pius X (16-7) 49.

We will start seeing an increase in cloud cover on Friday ahead of our next storm system. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the middle 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday before we see a possible switch over to snow on Saturday night. Still plenty of time to look at this.
