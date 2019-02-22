District basketball recap, 2-21-2019

FAUCETT, Mo. — Mid-Buchanan's Cali Bailey saved the Lady Dragon's season Tuesday night with a clutch corner three to send the game against Hamilton to overtime. From there, the Dragons topped the Hornets 68-61. Here are the scores from district tournaments:
Class 1 District 14 Boys:
Mercer (19-4) 52 — Worth County (12-11) 55.
Pattonsburg (19-4) 65 — North Harrison (13-11) 49.
Class 1 District 14 Girls:
Worth County (18-6) 69 — Tri-County (16-7) 43.
Mercer (20-3) 62 — Albany (10-11) 55.
Class 1 District 15 Girls:
Mound City (17-9) 27 — South Holt (14-9) 16.
North Andrew (14-9) 48 — DeKalb (13-11) 33.
Class 1 District 16 Boys Championship:
Jefferson (23-4) 54 — Stanberry (14-12) 31.
Class 2 District 15 Girls:
Plattsburg (18-7) 47 — Midway (9-12) 52.
Lone Jack (17-5) 33 — North Platte (13-12) 46.
Class 2 District 15 Boys:
Plattsburg (18-8) 46 — Midway (13-8) 39.
North Platte (3-19) 47 — West Platte (12-11) 43.
Class 2 District 16 Girls:
East Atchison (23-2) 63 — Gallatin (15-8) 50.
Mid-Buchanan (21-5) 68 (1 OT) — Penney (16-6) 61.
Class 2 District 16 Boys:
East Buchanan (22-2) 53 — Penney (10-12) 41.
Mid-Buchanan (14-12) 56 — East Atchison (22-3) 32.
Class 3 District 16 Girls:
St. Pius X (14-9) 59 — Lathrop (11-10) 30.
Maryville (15-8) 49 — Lawson (18-8) 46.
Class 3 District 16 Boys:
Maryville (21-2) 55 — Lathrop (18-3) 45.
Central Academy (17-6) 41 — St. Pius X (16-7) 49.
