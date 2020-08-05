Clear

Division II cancels fall sports championships

In an announcement Wednesday afternoon, the Division II Presidents Council decided due to the operational, logistical, and financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic to cancel the seven fall 2020 championships.

Posted: Aug 5, 2020 4:32 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.)— In an announcement Wednesday afternoon, the Division II Presidents Council decided due to the operational, logistical, and financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic to cancel the seven fall 2020 championships.

The decision was made after the NCAA Board of Governors directed each division to make a decision on its fall sports championships. 

“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the council. “This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you, it was not made lightly. It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on providing the best championships experience for our winter and spring student-athletes who were not afforded those opportunities at the beginning of this pandemic.”

As for regular-season contests for Missouri Western and Northwest, the MIAA athletic directors will meet later to decide what the league will do and if it is even possible to still hold regular-season games.

