Donation gives Griffons highly-rated football helmets

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— In an effort to provide all Missouri Western football student-athletes with the safest helmet options available, Griffon Football recently became the largest NCAA DII client of VICIS ZERO1 helmets which were the highest rated helmets in 2018 NFL and NFLPA testing.

Additionally, the team also purchased top-rated Riddell and Schutt helmet models.

Funded exclusively by a private donation, the investment will allow all members of the 2019 Griffon football team to have two helmets – one black and one white - that meet the top-performance standards from recent studies by the NFL and Virginia Tech. The VICIS ZERO1 helmet was the highest rated in a 2018 NFL and NFLPA test and the Riddell and Schutt models purchased were also among the highest rated.

"We are extremely fortunate to have program supporters that share our vision for Missouri Western becoming a leader in NCAA Division II Athletics," director of athletics Josh Looney said. "Prioritizing student-athlete health and safety is a crucial pillar in the continued development of Griffon Athletics. I believe this investment makes MWSU Football the most advanced D-II program in the country as it relates to student-athlete safety."

After evaluating the studies conducted by both the NFL and Virginia Tech, Missouri Western officials saw the opportunity to make a significant investment in student-athlete safety through the purchase of highly rated helmets. The ratings in the NFL study were based on the helmets' ability to reduce head impact severity measures in laboratory testing. Test conditions were intended to represent potentially concussive head impacts in the NFL. Several Griffons wore VICIS helmets during the 2018 season and were impressed with the performance and comfort of the helmets.

"Our players work hard to be the best," head coach Matt Williamson said. "As coaches and as a program, we need to do our part to make sure our student-athletes have the best. That's something we take a lot of pride in here at Missouri Western. Thanks to this donation, we believe our players will now have options that are not only the safest available, but also stylish and comfortable. These helmets are the total package."

The 2019 season will be the 50th season of Missouri Western football. The anniversary will be celebrated throughout the season, and will include uniform selections featuring the new helmets.Donation Provides Addition of Highly Rated Football Helmets