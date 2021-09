(FAUCETT,Mo) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons hosted the Lawson Cardinals in Week 3.

The Cardinals struggled to get their offense moving as the Dragons shutout out Lawson 36-0.

Mid-Buchanan in 3 games has only allowed 6 points while scoring more than 35 in 2 of those 3.

The Dragons (3-0) will host Lathrop (0-3) next week, and Lawson (0-3) will host West Platte (3-0).