Dragons capture 1st state wrestling championship in program history

For the first time in program history, the Mid-Buchanan boys wrestling team is a state champion.

Posted: Mar 10, 2021 11:47 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.) For the first time in program history, the Mid-Buchanan boys wrestling team is a state champion.

The Dragons won the Class 1 state championship Wednesday with 181 points.

Mid-Buchanan had nine medalists including two state champions, Wade Stanton (182) and Creed Webster (195).

Here are the seven other medalists for Mid-Buchanan:

106- Ryder Coons (4th place)

113- Clancey Woodward (2nd place)

138- Butch Walters (5th place)

152- Colton Kirkham (3rd place)

160- Chase Davidson (3rd place)

170- Denton Biller (3rd place)

285- Seth Cruz (4th place)

With the state championship, the wrestling program becomes the first boys' program in Mid-Buchanan history to win a state championship.

