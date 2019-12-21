Clear

Dragons come back to beat West Platte in KCI showdown

Mid-Buchanan trailed the Blue Jays at halftime Friday night, but did enough to come back and pick up the KCI win.

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 12:02 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(FAUCETT) Mid-Buchanan trailed the Blue Jays at halftime Friday night, but did enough to come back and pick up the KCI win.

The Dragons won 41-38 and improve to 5-1 on the season. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs also in the 40s. Much warmer temperatures are on their way, for much of next week we will be seeing highs in and near the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories