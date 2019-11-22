Clear

Dragons continue quest for Class 1 state championship

The Mid-Buchanan Dragons will host South Harrison in the Class 1 Quarterfinals Saturday afternoon in Faucett.

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— The Mid-Buchanan Dragons will host South Harrison in the Class 1 Quarterfinals Saturday afternoon in Faucett.

The Dragons defeated Hamilton in the Class 1 District 7 championship last Friday night.

Kickoff for Saturday's quarterfinals matchup is set for 1 p.m.

Cold temperatures continue to be in place as we wrap up this week with temperatures in the 20s and 30s as we start the day today. A weak disturbance passing through the area could bring an isolated rain or snow shower this afternoon.
