Dragons continue quest for Class 1 state championship

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— The Mid-Buchanan Dragons will host South Harrison in the Class 1 Quarterfinals Saturday afternoon in Faucett.
The Dragons defeated Hamilton in the Class 1 District 7 championship last Friday night.
Kickoff for Saturday's quarterfinals matchup is set for 1 p.m.
