(FAUCETT, Mo.) Coming off a Class 1 State title appearance in 2022, the Mid-Buchanan Dragons start this season with something to prove.

The Dragons graduated a lot of key players from last year's team, but this year's squad wants to prove they can do it, too. Mid-Buchanan has made it to at least the Class 1 semifinals in each of the last three seasons.

The Dragons will host Princeton in Week 1 on Aug. 27.