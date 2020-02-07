Clear

Dragons outlast Plattsburg, stay undefeated in KCI play

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 11:19 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(PLATTSBURG, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons grabbed their 14th win of the season in a battle against the Tigers.

Mid-Buchanan led the Tigers, 25-21, at the break.

Plattsburg took a one-point lead, 39-38, to the fourth, but the Dragons pulled ahead for the 53-48 victory. 

Mid-Buchanan travels to Gower Monday for a showdown with East Buchanan. 

High pressure will try to move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri as we head into the weekend but a weak disturbance will give us a few clouds. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 40s and 50s for next week.
