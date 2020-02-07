Dragons outlast Plattsburg, stay undefeated in KCI play

(PLATTSBURG, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons grabbed their 14th win of the season in a battle against the Tigers.
Mid-Buchanan led the Tigers, 25-21, at the break.
Plattsburg took a one-point lead, 39-38, to the fourth, but the Dragons pulled ahead for the 53-48 victory.
Mid-Buchanan travels to Gower Monday for a showdown with East Buchanan.
