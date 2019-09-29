Clear

Dragons score 28 in first half, top Hamilton

Mid-Buchanan took care of business Friday night—scoring 28 points in the first half in the Dragons' 35-0 win against Hamilton.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Other KCI scores: 

Lathrop 47     West Platte 0

Lawson 41     North Platte 6

Plattsburg 7     East Buchanan 36 

