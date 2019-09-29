(HAMILTON, Mo.)— Mid-Buchanan took care of business Friday night—scoring 28 points in the first half in the Dragons' 35-0 win against Hamilton.
Other KCI scores:
Lathrop 47 West Platte 0
Lawson 41 North Platte 6
Plattsburg 7 East Buchanan 36
Related Content
- Dragons score 28 in first half, top Hamilton
- Huitt strikes out 11, Lathrop tops Dragons in KCI play
- Hornets and Dragons rematch in football quarterfinal
- Pigskin Preview: Dragons back to work
- Mid-Buch Lady Dragons win Leblond Holiday basketball tournament
- Mid-Buch lady Dragons lead in mid season basketball tournament
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Cameron Dragons honored with Team of the week
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops LeBlond
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs top Generals
- Spoofhounds volleyball top Cardinals
Scroll for more content...