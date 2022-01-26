Dragons sweep KCI Championship

(FAUCETT, Mo.) Coming off a Class 1 State Championship in 2021, the Mid-Buchanan Dragons Wrestling team looked to keep their success going this season with a chance to claim its 3rd straight KCI title.

Down at Mid-Buchanan the KCI wrestling championship in its third and final night.

The dragons were able to handle any challenge thrown their way in the last night of the KCI duals as the the girls KCI championship and the boys KCI championship.

The Dragons finish off the KCI run and they are gaining more and more confidence as the postseason draws closer.

“Just a goal every year to win our conference. This will make the third year in a row we want it. We want to keep that rolling. So kids came out with a little extra energy tonight and want to bring it home and it was also senior night tonight. So we kind of rested a little, you know, a little tougher for those seniors to go out on top for them. You know, the goal is go down there and try to bring home another state title this year,” Dragons head coach Daniel Kountz said.