Dragons top South Harrison, advance to Class 1 semifinals

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— The Mid-Buchanan Dragons will once again play in the Class 1 semifinals.
The Dragons defeated South Harrison, 35-8, Saturday afternoon.
This is the second-straight year the Dragons will play for a chance at the state title game.
Mid-Buchanan (12-1) will travel to Ste. Genevieve (12-1) next Saturday to take on Valle Catholic at 1 p.m.
