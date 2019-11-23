Dragons top South Harrison, advance to Class 1 semifinals

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— The Mid-Buchanan Dragons will once again play in the Class 1 semifinals.

The Dragons defeated South Harrison, 35-8, Saturday afternoon.

This is the second-straight year the Dragons will play for a chance at the state title game.

Mid-Buchanan (12-1) will travel to Ste. Genevieve (12-1) next Saturday to take on Valle Catholic at 1 p.m.