Dragons top South Harrison, advance to Class 1 semifinals

The Mid-Buchanan Dragons will once again play in the Class 1 semifinals.

Posted: Nov 23, 2019 9:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— The Mid-Buchanan Dragons will once again play in the Class 1 semifinals.

The Dragons defeated South Harrison, 35-8, Saturday afternoon. 

This is the second-straight year the Dragons will play for a chance at the state title game. 

Mid-Buchanan (12-1) will travel to Ste. Genevieve (12-1) next Saturday to take on Valle Catholic at 1 p.m.

