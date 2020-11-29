Dramatic finish leads Spoofhounds to state title game next Saturday

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The Maryville Spoofhounds trailed 28-24 with under 20 seconds to play in the Class 3 semifinals when junior quarterback Connor Drake made the throw of his career.

Drake connected with sophomore Caden Stoecklein for the game-winning touchdown with 11 seconds to go.

Maryville defeated Cassville, 30-28, to go to its first state title game since 2017.

The Spoofhounds will try to win the program's 6th state championship in school history next Saturday.

Maryville will play Blair Oaks in a Week 1 rematch. Kickoff set for 6 p.m. at Jefferson City High School.