Dramatic finish leads Spoofhounds to state title game next Saturday

The Maryville Spoofhounds trailed 28-24 with under 20 seconds to play in the Class 3 semifinals when junior quarterback Connor Drake made the throw of his career. Drake connected with sophomore Caden Stoecklein for the game-winning touchdown with 11 seconds to go.

Posted: Nov 29, 2020 10:51 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The Maryville Spoofhounds trailed 28-24 with under 20 seconds to play in the Class 3 semifinals when junior quarterback Connor Drake made the throw of his career.

Drake connected with sophomore Caden Stoecklein for the game-winning touchdown with 11 seconds to go.

Maryville defeated Cassville, 30-28, to go to its first state title game since 2017. 

The Spoofhounds will try to win the program's 6th state championship in school history next Saturday. 

Maryville will play Blair Oaks in a Week 1 rematch. Kickoff set for 6 p.m. at Jefferson City High School.

A cold front will push through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Sunday morning, bringing strong winds and chilly temperatures with it. These winds will persist into Sunday evening, lingering overnight. Monday morning lows will dip into the low-to-mid 20s with wind chills in the teens. This will make for a chilly commute for the start of the work week.
