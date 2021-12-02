Clear
Drexel tops Worth County in 8-Man Championship

For the first time in program history, the Drexel Bobcats are State Champions.

Posted: Dec 2, 2021 11:29 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

Drexel defeated the Worth County Tigers, 48-42 in a showdown of the best two teams in 8-man football.

The Tigers took a 2-point lead into the break 28-26 but Drexel outscored them 16-8 to take a lead into the 4th of 42-36.

In the 4th quarter, both teams exchanged touchdowns, but it all comes down to an interception at the goal line to seal it for the Bobcats.

Drexel finishes the year (13-0) and the Tigers finish (13-1). 

Temperatures were well above average again today with highs making a run into the 70s. Today we were in the lower the 70s here in St. Joseph, and we beat our previous high temperature record of 69 set back in 1956. Today was sunny and dry with a calm wind around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will stay above average on Friday with highs back in the mid 60s. 50s will return this weekend as sunny and dry weather continues. Next week temperatures will continue to cool with highs around average for this time of year.
