Drexel tops Worth County in 8-Man Championship

(COLUMBIA, Mo) For the first time in program history, the Drexel Bobcats are State Champions.

Drexel defeated the Worth County Tigers, 48-42 in a showdown of the best two teams in 8-man football.

The Tigers took a 2-point lead into the break 28-26 but Drexel outscored them 16-8 to take a lead into the 4th of 42-36.

In the 4th quarter, both teams exchanged touchdowns, but it all comes down to an interception at the goal line to seal it for the Bobcats.

Drexel finishes the year (13-0) and the Tigers finish (13-1).