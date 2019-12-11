Clear

Drinkwitz new head coach for Mizzou football

Eli Drinkwtz becomes 33rd head coach for MU football.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 2:55 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri football program starts a new chapter as Eliah Drinkwitz spoke to the media Tuesday about becoming the schools 33rd head football coach.

Drinkwitz comes to MU from Appalachian State to where he led them to a 12-1 record and the Sun Belt Conference championship this season in his first year as a head coach.

The 36-year-old Drinkwitz will become the second-youngest coach of a Power 5 school, after Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley.

Drinkwitz replaces Barry Odom, whom the school fired after the Tigers lost five of their final six games to finish the season 6-6. Odom compiled a 25-25 record in four seasons.

"When the president of the University system and the Chancellor and the Athletics Director show up you know they're serious about you." new Tiger head coach Drinkwitz said.

Drinkwitz only had one season as head coach at Appalachian State and Missouri will pay him $4 million annually, though other terms of the contract were not immediately available.

