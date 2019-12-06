Duvall signs LOI to play golf at Central Methodist University

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Lauren Duvall of Central High School signed her letter of intent to continue her golf career at Central Methodist University Friday afternoon.
"It feels like a good privilege because there hasn't been many Central golfers lately, so I'm excited to get continue and be like the next one for people to look up to," Duvall said.
She will join the CMU golf team in the fall.
