Duvall signs LOI to play golf at Central Methodist University

Lauren Duvall signed her letter of intent to continue her golf career at Central Methodist University Friday afternoon.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 3:03 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Lauren Duvall of Central High School signed her letter of intent to continue her golf career at Central Methodist University Friday afternoon.

"It feels like a good privilege because there hasn't been many Central golfers lately, so I'm excited to get continue and be like the next one for people to look up to," Duvall said.

She will join the CMU golf team in the fall.

The weekend will start to warm back up into the 50's and we should see more sunshine across the area. Much colder air is in the forecast for next week with highs only in the upper 20's and lower 30's.
