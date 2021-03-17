"Earn One More", Benton Lady Cardinals prepare for Final 4

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Last Saturday, the Benton Lady Cardinals won a victorious overtime thriller against El Dorado Springs to earn themselves a spot in the Final 4.

The team has been the underdogs all post-season long, but they are proving themselves that they can contend with the rest of them.

"Just the idea of being the underdog is it for us. Just the fact that everyone bets on the other team to win. And it just means a lot for us to work hard and win one more game," said sophomore Peyton Anderson.

"Earn One More."

That's been the motto all post-season long for the Lady Cardinals, as they continue to prove themselves to the rest of the state they have earned every right to be in the Final 4 this year.

"Michaels always says, 'Earn One More'," said junior Kianna Herrera. "He's said that after every single game and when we hear that we know it's time to win the game."

Head coach Chris Michaels said, "We started our season with what we break down...'pay the rent'. Up until districts; districts started and we as a coaching staff decided that we needed to challenge them even more. Don't just do what you can do and pay what you can, you really need to have a goal and we started breaking it down to, earn one more."

Earning one more was challenged in the District title game. Benton took a trip to top team Maryville as the underdogs, but the Lady Cardinals found themselves hoisting up their sixth district title in eight seasons.

"I mean, I feel like that was really the turning point for us," said Anderson. "Going into Maryville we knew that was going to be a tough one and we knew that we were definitely seen as a team that wasn't going to win. When we went into that game, we knew that had to be the turning point, to show everyone that we were the team that deserved to be there and win that championship and go to the final four and that's what we did," Herrera added.

And two games later, Benton found themselves hosting the quarter-final game against El Dorado Springs, with a chance to go to the Final 4.

SOT: Kelsey Johnson, Sophomore "I knew we had a good chance, we just had to come in and work hard," said sophomore Kelsey Johnson. Junior Jadia Cox added that "sometimes we get down on ourselves but we always know we have people on our team that can pick us back up and they have always told us that we've been able to do it and we've just came in with that mindset and knew that we could do it and now we've made it here."

Benton won in an overtime thriller, giving them the chance to "Earn One More". But this win earned them more than just one more game, the quarter-final win gave them the chance to play two more, and battle it out to for the state title.

"Our motto right now going into the Final 4 is just enjoy it. Right?" said Michaels. "Go down there and no one in the state expected us to be there anyways so lets's just go down there and see what can happen and shock some people and go do what we knew what we can do the whole time."

The Benton Lady Cardinals will play Friday night on March 19 at 8 p.m. They will face Boonville at Missouri State University in Springfield.

The last time the Benton squad won it all was in 2016. They currently have four state basketball titles.