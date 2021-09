(ROCK PORT, Mo) Two undefeated teams faced off at Rock Port High School in week 5, the Rock Port Blue Jays hosted the East Atchison Wolves.

East Atchison jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead and did not let up.

East Atchison wins this one 48-0.

Rock Port (4-1) will travel to King City (3-2) for week 6 and East Atchison (5-0) will host Mound City (3-2).