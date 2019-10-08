Clear

East Atchison named Highland CC Team of the Week

The East Atchison Wolves have been named the Highland Community College Team of the Week.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

The Wolves defeated Mound City, 58-50, in Week 6.

The Wolves defeated Mound City, 58-50, in Week 6. 

East Atchison sits at 6-0 on the season. 

The Wolves will host Stewartsville Friday night on Homecoming. 

