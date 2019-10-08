East Atchison named Highland CC Team of the Week

(TARKIO, Mo.)— The East Atchison Wolves have been named the Highland Community College Team of the Week.
The Wolves defeated Mound City, 58-50, in Week 6.
East Atchison sits at 6-0 on the season.
The Wolves will host Stewartsville Friday night on Homecoming.
