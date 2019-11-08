Clear

East Atchison stays perfect, will play for district title next Friday

The East Atchison Wolves stays perfect and will play for a district title next Friday night.

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 11:15 PM
Updated: Nov 8, 2019 11:28 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(TARKIO, Mo.)— The East Atchison Wolves stays perfect and will play for a district title next Friday night.

The Wolves won 58-36 against the South Holt Spartans. 

East Atchison will play Mound City next Friday. 

