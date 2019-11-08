East Atchison stays perfect, will play for district title next Friday

(TARKIO, Mo.)— The East Atchison Wolves stays perfect and will play for a district title next Friday night.
The Wolves won 58-36 against the South Holt Spartans.
East Atchison will play Mound City next Friday.
