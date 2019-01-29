East Buch boys basketball wins battle of the Buchanan's

FAUCETT, Mo. - It was the battle of the Buchanan's for round two on the hardwood for boy’s high school basketball. It was East Buchanan who traveled to Mid-Buchanan Monday night for a rematch from earlier in the year in which East Buchanan won in Gower.
The first half would go to East Buchanan as the Bulldogs lead at the break 25-19 but Mid-Buchanan would end the half on a five nothing run.
The Bulldogs would ultimately out last the Dragons in the second half getting the close win 45-41 and the sweep on the year.
