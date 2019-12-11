East Buch girls blow by Lathrop in first round of KCI tournament

FAUCETT, Mo. - In the first round of the KCI basketball tournament Monday night the East Buchanan lady Bulldogs took on Lathrop winning big 49-7.
1st Round:
#1 Penney - 55
# 8 West Platte - 20
#4 Lawson - 40
#5 North Platte - 43
#2 East Buchanan - 49
#7 Lathrop - 7
#3 Mid-Buchanan - 61
#6 Plattsburg - 39
