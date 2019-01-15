Clear
East-Buch tops Savannah 63-44

The East-Buchanan Bulldogs beat the Savannah Savages 63-44 at home.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 1:31 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Gower, Mo.- The East Buchanan Bulldogs played host to the Savannah Savages Monday night getting the 19-point victory 63-44 at home.

This win puts the Bulldogs at (14-1) keeping them in the top three of the KCI conference. East-Buchanan’s next game will be against West Platte at home on Friday night.

