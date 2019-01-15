East-Buch tops Savannah 63-44

Gower, Mo.- The East Buchanan Bulldogs played host to the Savannah Savages Monday night getting the 19-point victory 63-44 at home.
This win puts the Bulldogs at (14-1) keeping them in the top three of the KCI conference. East-Buchanan’s next game will be against West Platte at home on Friday night.
