(GOWER, Mo) The East Buchanan Bulldogs hosted the Hamilton Hornets on Saturday in the Class 1 State Quarterfinals.

This game staying a 1 point score for most of the game.

But East Buchanan, with help from a Safety from their defense in the 4th Quarter, were able to get the 22-12 win.

East Buchanan will host Thayer next Saturday for the Class 1 State Semifinals.