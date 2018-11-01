East Buchanan, Mid-Buchanan meet in district semifinals Friday night

(MISSOURI)— It's a battle of the Buchanan's Friday night in Gower for the Class 1 District 7 semifinals.

The East Buchanan Bulldogs will host Mid-Buchanan with the winner playing in next week's district championship.

The Bulldogs knocked off Mid-Buchanan, 34-28, in overtime back in Week 7.

Here is the full slate of local playoff games in Kansas and Missouri:

Class 3 District 8

No. 4 Chillicothe at No. 1 Maryville

No. 3 St. Pius X at No. 2 Savannah

Class 2 District 8

No. 4 Macon at No. 1 Lathrop

No. 3 Lexington at No. 2 Lawson

Class 1 District 8

No. 5 Hamilton at No. 1 Milan

No. 3 Gallatin at No. 2 Marceline

Class 1 District 7

No. 5 North Platte at No. 1 Wellington-Napoleon

No. 3 Mid-Buchanan at No. 2 East Buchanan

8-Man District 1

No. 4 Rock Port at No. 1 Stanberry

No. 2 Worth County at No. 3 East Atchison

8-Man District 2

No. 4 DeKalb at No. 1 Mound City

No. 3 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt at No. 2 North Andrew

8-Man District 3

No. 4 North Shelby at No. 1 Pattonsburg

No. 3 King City at No. 2 Southwest Livingston

8-Man District 4

No. 4 Northwest Hughesville at No. 1 Orrick

No. 3 Osceola at No. 2 Norborne

KANSAS

Class 2A



D4 #2 Rossville (7-2) at D3 #1 Maur Hill (8-1)

Class 1A

D3 #2 Troy (6-3) at D4 #1 Centralia (7-2)