(MISSOURI)— It's a battle of the Buchanan's Friday night in Gower for the Class 1 District 7 semifinals.
The East Buchanan Bulldogs will host Mid-Buchanan with the winner playing in next week's district championship.
The Bulldogs knocked off Mid-Buchanan, 34-28, in overtime back in Week 7.
Here is the full slate of local playoff games in Kansas and Missouri:
Class 3 District 8
No. 4 Chillicothe at No. 1 Maryville
No. 3 St. Pius X at No. 2 Savannah
Class 2 District 8
No. 4 Macon at No. 1 Lathrop
No. 3 Lexington at No. 2 Lawson
Class 1 District 8
No. 5 Hamilton at No. 1 Milan
No. 3 Gallatin at No. 2 Marceline
Class 1 District 7
No. 5 North Platte at No. 1 Wellington-Napoleon
No. 3 Mid-Buchanan at No. 2 East Buchanan
8-Man District 1
No. 4 Rock Port at No. 1 Stanberry
No. 2 Worth County at No. 3 East Atchison
8-Man District 2
No. 4 DeKalb at No. 1 Mound City
No. 3 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt at No. 2 North Andrew
8-Man District 3
No. 4 North Shelby at No. 1 Pattonsburg
No. 3 King City at No. 2 Southwest Livingston
8-Man District 4
No. 4 Northwest Hughesville at No. 1 Orrick
No. 3 Osceola at No. 2 Norborne
KANSAS
Class 2A
D4 #2 Rossville (7-2) at D3 #1 Maur Hill (8-1)
Class 1A
D3 #2 Troy (6-3) at D4 #1 Centralia (7-2)
Related Content
- East Buchanan, Mid-Buchanan meet in district semifinals Friday night
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 5: Griffons host Washburn Saturday night, Mid-Buchanan meets East Buchanan in a Buchanan County Showdown
- Pigskin Preview: Mid-Buchanan building more than just football players
- Mid-Buchanan tops Wolverines, moves to 2-0 on the season
- Winn's walk-off gives Lafayette win against Mid-Buchanan
- Pigskin Preview: East Buchanan Bulldogs excited for a new season
- East Buchanan, Lathrop, Lawson remain perfect in KCI play
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: East Buchanan Football
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Mid-Buchanan honored with team of the week
- Hamilton highlights week five of GRC and KCI play with win over Mid-Buchanan