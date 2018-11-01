Clear

East Buchanan, Mid-Buchanan meet in district semifinals Friday night

It's a battle of the Buchanan's Friday night in Class 1 District 7 semifinals.

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 9:35 AM

(MISSOURI)— It's a battle of the Buchanan's Friday night in Gower for the Class 1 District 7 semifinals. 

The East Buchanan Bulldogs will host Mid-Buchanan with the winner playing in next week's district championship. 

The Bulldogs knocked off Mid-Buchanan, 34-28, in overtime back in Week 7. 

Here is the full slate of local playoff games in Kansas and Missouri: 

Class 3 District 8

No. 4 Chillicothe at No. 1 Maryville

No. 3 St. Pius X at No. 2 Savannah

Class 2 District 8

No. 4 Macon at No. 1 Lathrop

No. 3 Lexington at No. 2 Lawson

Class 1 District 8

No. 5 Hamilton at No. 1 Milan

No. 3 Gallatin at No. 2 Marceline 

Class 1 District 7

No. 5 North Platte at No. 1 Wellington-Napoleon

No. 3 Mid-Buchanan at No. 2 East Buchanan

8-Man District 1 

No. 4 Rock Port at No. 1 Stanberry

No. 2 Worth County at No. 3 East Atchison

8-Man District 2 

No. 4 DeKalb at No. 1 Mound City

No. 3 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt at No. 2 North Andrew

8-Man District 3

No. 4 North Shelby at No. 1 Pattonsburg

No. 3 King City at No. 2 Southwest Livingston

8-Man District 4 

No. 4 Northwest Hughesville at No. 1 Orrick

No. 3 Osceola at No. 2 Norborne 

KANSAS

Class 2A

D4 #2 Rossville (7-2) at D3 #1 Maur Hill (8-1)

Class 1A

D3 #2 Troy (6-3) at D4 #1 Centralia (7-2)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
The month of November begins with a pretty nice day. We will see decreasing clouds and mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures to begin the day will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s and warm into the upper 50s by afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events