(GOWER, Mo.) East Buchanan school administrators said the track and field upgrades have been a long time coming, and it's finally happening.

"We've talked about it for 12 years," East Buchanan athletic director Dave Elms said.

As part of district-wide renovations, a brand-new 8-lane track will be installed at the high school with long and triple jump pits, as well as a Javelin throw pit, and much more.

It's all about giving the athletes and community something that they've all been longing for.