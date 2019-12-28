East Buchanan advances to Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament championship

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The East Buchanan boys' basketball team defeated Bishop LeBlond Saturday night to advance to the LeBlond Holiday Tournament Championship on Monday.
The Bulldogs won 64-38.
East Buchanan takes on St. Michael's at 8:30 p.m. Monday night.
