East Buchanan advances to Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament championship

The East Buchanan boys' basketball team defeated Bishop LeBlond Saturday night to advance to the LeBlond Holiday Tournament Championship on Monday.

Posted: Dec 28, 2019 11:17 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The East Buchanan boys' basketball team defeated Bishop LeBlond Saturday night to advance to the LeBlond Holiday Tournament Championship on Monday.

The Bulldogs won 64-38. 

East Buchanan takes on St. Michael's at 8:30 p.m. Monday night. 

Once the fog clears on Sunday we will be seeing highs in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight Sunday we may even see a few light snow showers move through. Into the rest of the week highs will fluctuate between the 30s and 40s. We will also be dry for a spell with no sign or precipitation developing until after New Years day.
