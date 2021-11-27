East Buchanan advances to the Class 1 state title game

(GOWER, Mo.) For the first time since 2004, the East Buchanan Bulldogs will play for a state championship.

The Bulldogs defeated Thayer, 34-6, in the Class 1 semifinals Saturday afternoon.

"These young men have definitely played past their ability and done some really good things," Head coach Dan Ritter said. "And not only to be in a state championship game but to win this game (semifinals) by almost 30 points. I'm just very proud of our performance defensively and offensively, so hats off to these young men."

East Buchanan will play Marceline next Saturday at 3 p.m. in Columbia at Faurot Field.