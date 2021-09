(GOWER, Mo) In week 3 of the regular season, the East Buchanan Bulldogs hosted the Lathrop Mules.

The Mules got out to a 14-7 lead, but just minutes before the end of the half, East Buchanan tied the game up from a Conner Musser pass to Luke Webb.

Second half the Bulldogs held the Mules scoreless as they go on to win 35-14.

In week 4 East Buchanan (3-0) will host Hamilton (3-0) and Lathrop (0-3) will travel to Mid-Buchanan (3-0).