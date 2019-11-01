East Buchanan defeats North Platte in district showdown

(DEARBORN, Mo.)— The East Buchanan Bulldogs defeated North Platte in the opening round of Class 1 District 7 Friday night.The Bulldogs won 52-28. East Buchanan will travel to Mid-Buchanan for next week's semifinals showdown.
